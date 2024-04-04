Weekend Entertainment Options in North Texas

Whether you're looking for a concert, comedy show , game or pre-eclipse activities , there's plenty to do this weekend in North Texas . From Mavericks or Rangers games to concerts, comedy or pre-solar eclipse events sure to please the *totality* of the weekend, there are plenty of entertainment options over the next few days. Texas Rangers vs.

Houston Astros at Globe Life Field (Arlington) 10th-annual South Street Art Festival through April 7 (Arlington) The 60-minute musical work composed by Kirsten Soriano and commissioned by Verdigris Ensemble tells the story of residents of West Dallas who suffered chronic diseases and death due to abnormally high levels of lead from local industry for decades. Using eyewitness accounts, archived press materials, city council transcripts and a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Michael Flanagan (Breaking the Code), Mis-Lead interweaves bilingual poetry from Maya Angelou and Octavio Paz with voices from West Dalla

Weekend North Texas Concert Comedy Show Game Pre-Eclipse Activities Mavericks Rangers Entertainment Options

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wfaa / 🏆 543. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where to find the Easter Bunny and Easter egg hunts in North Texas this weekendLooking for an event to take your family to this Easter weekend? We've compiled a list of a few free events happening around North Texas.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North TexasA combination of rain and warmer temperatures means some bluebonnets are already starting to bloom in parts of North Texas.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Texas appeals court overturns North Texas woman's voter fraud convictionCrystal Mason received a 5-year sentence for using a provisional ballot while she was on supervised release from a federal tax conviction.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Man hit and killed while crossing Fort Worth road, police sayGreg Fields has a look at our weekend rain forecast in North Texas.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

In need of a nutty adventure? Planters is looking for 'Peanutters' to drive the NUTmobileGreg Fields has a look at our weekend rain forecast in North Texas.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

'Welcome home, Dallas Texans!' Dallas mayor has cheeky response to Chiefs stadium vote failGreg Fields has a look at our weekend rain forecast in North Texas.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »