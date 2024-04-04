Weekend Entertainment Options in North Texas

Whether you're looking for a concert, comedy show , game or pre-eclipse activities , there's plenty to do this weekend in North Texas . From Mavericks or Rangers games to concerts, comedy or pre-solar eclipse events sure to please the *totality* of the weekend, there are plenty of entertainment options over the next few days. Texas Rangers vs.
Houston Astros at Globe Life Field (Arlington) 10th-annual South Street Art Festival through April 7 (Arlington) The 60-minute musical work composed by Kirsten Soriano and commissioned by Verdigris Ensemble tells the story of residents of West Dallas who suffered chronic diseases and death due to abnormally high levels of lead from local industry for decades. Using eyewitness accounts, archived press materials, city council transcripts and a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Michael Flanagan (Breaking the Code), Mis-Lead interweaves bilingual poetry from Maya Angelou and Octavio Paz with voices from West Dalla
