Weekend Entertainment in Columbus

The holiday season is upon is, and Columbus event planners are ready to celebrate this weekend. The Capriccio Youth Choir is performing a 'Comfort & Joy' concert; the McCoy Center is screening 'Home Alone'; and Easton Town Center is lighting up. Read on for details about these and other weekend entertainment options. To receive these ideas in your inbox each week, sign up for theThis Otterbein University Theatre & Dance production is a fanciful take on Lewis Carroll’s 'Alice in Wonderland.

' Titled 'Escape to Wonderland,' the show will follow Alice's journey to self-discovery through modern and jazz dance numbers. Expect appearances by classic characters Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and Caterpillar. Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville. Tickets are $22. (614-823-1109,Saint Joseph Cathedral Music will honor singers, organists and directors from across central Ohio during the 2nd Annual Musicians Gold Mas

