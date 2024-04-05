Weekend Activities in Anchorage

The calendar has turned to April, and while Anchorage may still be giving some wintertime vibes, that’s not going to stop the many activities scheduled for this weekend. There’s a comedy festival , a sportsman show , festivals and shows on stage — plus plenty of First Friday gatherings. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.Alaska’s biggest comedy festival , kicking off Thursday, runs through Sunday with a variety of events and performances.
On Friday there is a comedy brunch at Moose A'La Mode and a Queer Comedy Showcase at Cafecito Bonito. There are also performances in Wasilla, Girdwood and throughout Anchorage on Friday. There are more events Saturday, and Sunday wraps up with the B4UDie Last Gasp at Koot's. One of the biggest fishing, hunting and outdoor sports shows in the state is scheduled for this weekend. There will be plenty of exhibitors and gear, from fishing equipment to everything you need to outfit your next hunting trip.
Anchorage Comedy Festival Sportsman Show Fishing Hunting Outdoor Sports
