Week 4 Fantasy Football Bad Beats

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery. Whether it was a slide instead of a score, a late loss of yardage or even going up against a Monday Night Miracle from a defense, the Bad Beats were often painful, though in one case enjoyable.lost to his wife by .02, and mentioned that it is her first year playing fantasy football, he's seeing the long game. The family that plays fantasy football together, stays together.

When Patrick Mahomes slid at the 2-yard line after a 9-yard gain it was a smart football play to keep the clock running ... but that touchdown would have been so good for fantasy managers like @had the advantage with the 49ers. So much for that. The Seahawks' defense was in the Giants' backfield so much on Monday night (11 sacks), it should have had to pay rent.

When you are 0-3 and you watch your kicker’s team run a fake fg from the 15 yard line and go for 2, while already destroying their opponent 🤦🏻‍♂️get back in the game, but just a bit short. He has the Seattle bye week to ponder the loss.had to watch as his opponent kept putting up points.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Bad BeatsWeek 4 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That's what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Flex RankingsWhen one player goes down, another must step up. Such will be the case with Miami Dolphins running backs, De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

