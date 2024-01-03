Week 17 Recap: Predictable Results with a Few Exceptions

Week 17 was just about the most predictable week of the 2023 season, with a couple of relevant exceptions . . . One. The Seattle Seahawks were 3-1/2 point home favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers but got run over to the tune of 202 rushing yards by a team that was averaging 110 yards on the ground heading into the game. Two. The Arizona Cardinals were 11-point road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulled off their second major upset of the year.

Other than those two games, DraftKings Sportsbook was 12-2 in the games that took place in Week 17. Amusingly, the other two they got wrong also impact the Seahawks . . . Draft Impact: The New Orleans Saints were 2-1/2-point underdogs on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but won. This is relevant to Seattle because the Denver Broncos owe the Seahawks a third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with the pick they ship north being the latter of theirs or the Saints’ - and both teams are currently 8-





