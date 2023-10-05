Weed Warrior volunteers hunt for invasive species at Long Branch park in Silver Spring on Sept. 22. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post), a.k.a. “mile-a-minute” — a nonnative invasive plant with a reddish stem that, left to its own devices, can throttle a tree taller than a building and bring it down, said Corinne Stephens, Montgomery County Parks senior natural resources specialist.

In Montgomery County, Weed Warriors have logged about 135,000 service hours since the county’s program was launched in 1999. Volunteers can join Weed Warrior workdays or undergo training to become certified to work in Montgomery’s parks, helping control six priority nonnative invasive vines.

Others might blanch at such a Sisyphean task. Weed Warriors recognize that some invasives, spread by animals who consume their seedsAround the community center, killer weeds are lying about in plain sight. Gathering with other volunteers for this vegetative housekeeping, Francisco said, builds community. headtopics.com

Stephens, Weed Warrior coordinator for Montgomery County Parks, helped direct volunteers at the community center toward offensive invasives, explaining the process for rooting out mile-a-minute. Brian Wright battles weeds as a volunteer in Rock Creek Park when not busy with his full-time gig as a tea importer. He joined the war on invasives three years ago after a Park Service training. Weed Warrioring allows people to do something tangible about the world’s biodiversity crisis, he said.

