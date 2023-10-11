Wedensday's Transactions

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed LB Andre Smith and WR Keilahn Harris to the practice squad. Released WRs Zay Malone and C.J. Saunders from the practice squad.Devils coach Lindy Ruff has been given a multi-year contact extension on the eve of the seasonMINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed QB Nick Mullens and WR Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Promoted WR Irvin Charles from the practice squad to the active roster. Released DL Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad. Signed OT Dennis Kelly and DE Elerson Smith to the practice squad.NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed head coach Lindy Ruff to a multi-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Akito Hirose from Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned RW Vasily Podkolzin to Abbotsford. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Cs Connor McMichael and Alexei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Returned LW Ivan Miroshnickenko and RW Riley Sutter to Hershey.

