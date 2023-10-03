Wedding guest missing after possible shark attack near California Bay Area

Surfer shows off gnarly scars from shark bite to the face: ‘I heard the crunch’Model who posed as doomed swimmer on iconic ‘Jaws’ poster denounces shark hateThe swimmer, a 52-year-old man, was reportedly pulled underwater after being attacked by a shark near a remote area called Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes National Park at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

A swimmer is missing near California's Bay Area after he was attacked by a shark while traveling for a wedding celebration, authorities and witnesses said.

“We came out, and a group was gathered around that area where the water is, and they were looking for someone who could call emergency services because there’s no cell service there.” “They told me that their friend was out swimming, and he was attacked by a shark,” Edell said. “I said, ‘How bad is it?’ They said he never came out of the water.”The Coast Guard was contacted about 10 minutes after the alleged attack took place about an hour and a half north of San Francisco.

A swimmer is missing near California’s Bay Area after he was attacked by a shark while traveling for a wedding celebration, authorities and witnesses said.

The swimmer, a 52-year-old man, was reportedly pulled underwater after being attacked by a shark near a remote area called Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes National Park at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

While the rescue mission continues on the ground, the search within the frigid waters for the missing man was called off on Monday by Coast Guard officials,The man had been part of a large group celebrating a wedding and was backpacking with a group of the event’s guests when the attack allegedly occurred,KABC-TV

“We came out, and a group was gathered around that area where the water is, and they were looking for someone who could call emergency services because there’s no cell service there.”

Edell, who had been camping with her son on Sunday, brought members of the group to her campsite so they could call for help.

“They told me that their friend was out swimming, and he was attacked by a shark,” Edell said. “I said, ‘How bad is it?’ They said he never came out of the water.”The Coast Guard was contacted about 10 minutes after the alleged attack took place about an hour and a half north of San Francisco.

The search was conducted by land, water and air, officials said.

“The US Coast Guard suspended its search in the frigid waters this morning, but a ground search is being conducted by first responders from the NPS, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and the Marin County Fire Department, and the Stinson Beach Fire Department,” according to an advisory from the National Park Service.

