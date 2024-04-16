Webinar on Electrify Everything Everywhere All At Once

, the think tank founded as an umbrella organization over India ’s 28 state utilities to provide thought leadership, share leading practices, and bring international insights to India , I’m delivering bi-weekly webinars framed by the. With the glories of online recordings and AI transcription tools, it’s relatively easy to share both the transcript, and also the slides that I used, so I’m making a habit of it.

If we consider a pathway, for example from wind energy into electrical generation, there’s virtually no rejected energy from that pathway. As we consider the pathway of those going into residential lighting and heating, there’s virtually no loss of energy through that. That sounds great for home and residential heating. But it’s especially important in India’s context for industrial heating. 45% of all industrial heat energy requirements are below 200° Celsius. We now have heat pump technology, as well as heat recovery technologies and heat storage technologies, that allow us to provide 200° Celsius heat and steam for industrial processes, for food processing material, and the like.

Once again, we’re doubling rejected energy. This isn’t an efficient or effective way to run our society if we have alternatives.In context of all the heating options, one of the forms I created a couple of years ago to help start exploring some of these ideas was a quadrant chart. The chart had four quadrants. It had a sexy versus meh, the meh being kind of boring, but maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t. The practical versus foolish, and the stuff that makes sense is in the practical column.

Let’s get over into the boring stuff. Heat pumps, induction stoves, and you see just the sheer number of different technologies here, including plain old boring insulation, these are indicative of the sheer variety of electrified heat solutions that we have. There is almost no area of heating requirements that cannot be met with electrification. It is a matter of delivering enough electricity, in some cases in the right way.

, a European organization. It’s an infographic provided to give context. What I’ve seen of India is that certainly you’re still exploring hydrogen for transportation. You’ve bought some small hydrogen locomotives for some legacy tourist routes in scenic parts of India. At least in rail, India is going exactly the right direction. You’re electrifying, you’re approaching 100% electrification. I’ll get a bit more into that later. What a great global leader you guys are.

Webinar Electrification India State Utilities Decarbonization

