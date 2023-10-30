Weather Forecast: Warming trend followed by cold fronts

We bounced back into the 70s on Tuesday and will continue a warming trend with mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, then upper 70s on Friday when we peak ahead of the first cold front. A weak, dry cold front will push through, shifting our winds back to the north and ushering in slightly less humid and slightly cooler air for Saturday. I'm expecting highs to be seasonable in the low 70s behind it.

Sunday, that front to our south may lift back to the north as a warm front, ushering in a brief spell of noticeable humidity, a few light showers, and breezy southerly winds. Monday starts out warm and humid, but the second, stronger cold front pushes through with some scattered showers and paves the way for a cool but dry remainder of Thanksgiving week. I'm forecasting 73 Monday ahead of the front, and 62 with breezy northwest winds 15-20 mph on Tuesday behind the front.Monday's front looks potent enough to drop lows into the 40s and highs in the 60s, which could last for several days from Tuesday through Thanksgiving Thursda

