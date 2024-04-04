Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Expected in San Diego

The last few days, we had some of the warmest temps we've seen in a while, but that's going to be changing abruptly," NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez said, adding that temperatures will start dropping on Thursday as clouds and winds increase. There will be chances of drizzle late Wednesday and Thursday morning, but the bulk of the rain will likely come Thursday evening into Friday.
Plan for a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, when temperatures could be up to 25 degrees below average for this time of year, according to Perez.Tomorrow will see a switch from clear skies and warmer temps to... well, pretty much the exact opposite. Snow levels look to fall as low as 3000 FT Friday, which will allow for accumulating snow on the Cajon Pass! Please plan accordingly.This system comes after an Easter weekend storm drenched the county. San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona and Alpine all broke records on Saturday in the amount of rain they got, according to the NW
