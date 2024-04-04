Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Expected in San Diego

The last few days, we had some of the warmest temps we've seen in a while, but that's going to be changing abruptly," NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez said, adding that temperatures will start dropping on Thursday as clouds and winds increase. There will be chances of drizzle late Wednesday and Thursday morning, but the bulk of the rain will likely come Thursday evening into Friday.

Plan for a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, when temperatures could be up to 25 degrees below average for this time of year, according to Perez.Tomorrow will see a switch from clear skies and warmer temps to... well, pretty much the exact opposite. Snow levels look to fall as low as 3000 FT Friday, which will allow for accumulating snow on the Cajon Pass! Please plan accordingly.This system comes after an Easter weekend storm drenched the county. San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona and Alpine all broke records on Saturday in the amount of rain they got, according to the NW

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego weather: Cold Pacific Storm to bring rain, strong winds, snow for the weekendFriday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches bringing some strong winds, rain, possible thunderstorms and even a chance of snow for the weekend.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Snow closes schools as storm brings rain, winter weather to San DiegoAn afternoon thunderstorm and scattered showers are possible on Friday due to a storm that has brought snow to the San Diego County mountains, causing some…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Mild storm brings rain, light snow to San Diego areaA mild late-winter storm brought rain and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area Thursday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 28, 2024: Rain, wind & snow for Easter weekendMegan Parry returned to Southern California to join 10News as the morning and midday newscast meteorologist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »