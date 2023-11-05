Weather and Health Conditions

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure. Our current air quality index (AQI) provides information on the quality of air that you are breathing and its impact on your health. There are at least six different pollutants that we track that impact the cleanliness of air and your health.The risk of experiencing weather-related arthritis pain is extremely high.

Arthritis medication can help ease symptoms. Stay active with low-impact activities and stretching.The risk of catching a cold is high. Using a humidifier can help increase humidity, which may help fight symptoms.Conditions for cycling are poor. Avoid outdoor activity if there is a chance of lightning or in extremely cold temperatures.Conditions for a day at the beach or pool are poor. Stay out of the water if there is a chance of lightning. Only swim in water temperatures below 55 degrees if you have the proper gear.Conditions for stargazing are good. Be sure to move away from city lights or turn off nearby lights, including indoor and outdoor lights.The risk for pest activity is extremely high. Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, buckets, and in tires where pests can breed

United States Headlines Read more: ACCUWEATHER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX26HOUSTON: Texas Health and Human Services hackers accessed personal informationTexans who get benefits like the Lone Star Card are getting letters telling them all their personal information like name, address, date of birth, and Social Security Number have been compromised.

Source: FOX26Houston | Read more »

NBCCHİCAGO: Cook County Health data breach exposes personal information of 1.2M patientsPersonal details of 1.2 million patients within the Cook County Health and Hospital System were exposed in a data breach earlier this year, the health agency…

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: After major data breach, personal information of 1.2 million Cook County Health patients at riskAbout 2,600 patients’ Social Security numbers may have been taken during the data breach.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

DALLAS_OBSERVER: Update to Our Privacy Policy in Compliance with CCPAWe have made changes to our Privacy Policy to meet the requirements of the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA). The CCPA introduces new terms and definitions that are applicable to this policy. Personal Information is defined as information that can be linked to a specific consumer or household. The definition excludes certain types of information such as publicly available data, deidentified or aggregated consumer information, and information protected by other acts. Selling refers to the transfer of personal information in exchange for monetary or other valuable consideration.

Source: dallas_observer | Read more »

NYPOST: Tech Expert Warns About Chinese-Owned TikTok Manipulating Information EnvironmentA tech expert raises concerns about the manipulation of information by Chinese-owned TikTok and its potential impact on future generations. The expert emphasizes the need to ban the platform and highlights its influence as a primary search engine for Gen Z.

Source: nypost | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Gambling Helpline InformationIf you or a loved one needs assistance with gambling, contact the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline. Compensation may be received for purchases or registrations made through our site.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »