Weather Alert Day for Jacksonville: Limits on 'Forever Chemicals' in Drinking Water

Tomorrow is a Weather Authority Alert Day for Jacksonville : Damaging wind gusts and strong to severe thunderstorms. Brooke Gray prepares to take a sample while doing research on PFAS removal from water, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati. The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first-ever limits for several common types of PFAS , the so-called ' forever chemicals ,' in drinking water .

It is the first time a nationwide limit on so-called forever chemicals has been imposed on water providers. EPA Administrator Michael Regan called it the biggest action the agency has ever taken on PFAS, saying the rule will reduce exposure for 100 million people. The regulation represents a new era for public health and drinking water. The Biden administration has also proposed new rules that would force utilities to. It’s part of their overall goal to making tap water safer. Utilities are alarmed at these new requirements and the billions of dollars they will cost. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals that have been around for decades and have now spread into the nation's air, water and soil. They were manufactured by companies such as 3M, Chemours and others because they were incredibly useful

