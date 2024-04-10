Wealth Management Firm Founded by UBS and Vanguard Veterans Invests in Bitcoin

A wealth management firm founded by UBS and Vanguard veterans has invested in Bitcoin through the acquisition of shares in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. Wedmont Private Capital, the firm, purchased 3,471 shares worth $209,336.

The company differentiates itself from competitors by offering a flat fee of $10,000 instead of asset-based fees. Wedmont targets high-net-worth individuals with over $1 million in investable assets. The firm was co-founded by former executives from Vanguard and UBS.

