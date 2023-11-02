We won, but we got cheated: Why this Texas Rangers season was all just a blur to fans

Adolis García, Corey Seager and this lineup of All-Stars was hidden behind a complicated TV package, viewable only over a VPN or with some double-secret streaming hocus-pocus. Yet he or Seager or José Leclerc might not even be recognized in the checkout line at the Torchy’s Tacos across the freeway from Globe Life Field.

For much of the year, I was explaining to Houston friends why it cost more to buy TCU baseball Horned Frogs playoff tickets than Rangers tickets — around $120. For months, I kept a lookout in Fort Worth for any sign of Rangers fandom — a T-shirt, a cap, a window decal. Nothing.

That’s about when I overheard a restaurant conversation between two guys who in some other city might be baseball fans.“I don’t know,” the other replied. “You never see them on TV anymore.”Only two weeks ago, I saw General Manager Chris Young having lunch at Prince Lebanese Grill, one of Arlington’s busiest restaurants.Nobody even seemed to recognize him or stopped to say hello.

