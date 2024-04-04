We Were the Lucky Ones: A Unique Look at the Holocaust

We Were the Lucky Ones tells the story of the Kurc family's perseverance through the trials and tribulations of World War II, but it raises questions regarding its historical accuracy . Based on the 2017 Georgia Hunter novel of the same name, We Were the Lucky Ones offers viewers a unique look at the Holocaust .

We Were the Lucky Ones features a stellar cast of characters that help bring the harrowing story of the Kurc family to life, as they fight tooth and nail to survive the horrors of the Holocaust. Although the Kurc family tree is extensive and its members harbor different thoughts and emotions about their situation, We Were the Lucky Ones does an excellent job showing viewers their resolve

We Were the Lucky Ones review: A heartening story of Holocaust survival
Joey King and Logan Lerman star in 'We Were the Lucky Ones,' Hulu's moving adaptation of Georgia Hunter's bestselling historical novel.

We Were The Lucky Ones' Hadas Yaron & Michael Aloni Break Down Importance Of Hulu Miniseries Story
'This is how it felt to be a human being.'

We Were The Lucky Ones Author Talks Hulu Adaptation, Staying True To Family Story & Involvement
Hunter was a creative consultant on the show.

'We Were the Lucky Ones': The Real Kurc Family's Holocaust Survival Story
Author Georgia Hunter delved into her ancestors' astounding history while writing her best-selling debut novel, the basis for a new limited series on Hulu.

The True Story Behind 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

