'We wanted to sing all along': A new documentary seeks to reframe the Milli Vanilli controversy

Before they became an international punchline, Milli Vanilli was one of the biggest pop acts of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Their North American debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True,” featured a distinct blend of R&B, rap and dance music, produced three No. 1 singles and sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

The problem was that Milli Vanilli’s debut single, “Girl You Know It’s True” unexpectedly blew up, becoming a top 5 single in 23 countries. Then came the album, which included several other chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Forget My Number” and “Blame It on the Rain,” written by Diane Warren. Morvan and Pilatus became international superstars whose thick accents and halting English aroused suspicion.

Read more:

latimes »

'Milli Vanilli' Review: A Captivating and Moving DocumentaryLuke Korem's film lets Fab Morvan tell his story, but it also takes in the tale of a complicit pop industry. Read more ⮕

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2023Good Burger 2 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves highlight Paramount's new streaming arrivals. Read more ⮕

Jim Gaffigan Adds Yet Another Show to His Paramount Theatre RunTickets are on sale now — and going fast. Read more ⮕

Popular Paramount+ Series To Get Second Home On Netflix (Find Out When)A popular Paramount+ series, headlined by a familiar star, is getting a second streaming home on Netflix, and it will be available very soon. Read more ⮕

NCIS Season 20 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount PlusWondering where to watch NCIS Season 20? The CBS police procedural series is available to stream online via a subscription. Read more ⮕

Tough As Nails Season 5 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Paramount+Tough As Nails Season 5 can be streamed online via Paramount Plus. Click the link to get all the required details on how to watch it online. Read more ⮕