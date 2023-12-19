We Tested the Best All-Electric Boats on the Water. Here Are Our 3 Favorites.

The R30, with its aluminum hull, full cabin, beefy hardtop and three foldout platforms at the stern, is an unusual design among all-electric boats. Blue Innovations, founded by John Vo, aims to build 10 to 15 boats next year and eventually increase production to 300 to 500 units with a mega-factory.





