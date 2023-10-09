We Tested 30+ Shapewear Pieces, and Our 5 Favorites Are Up to 57% Off

Although never a necessity, a lot of us enjoy leaning on the helping hand of shapewear on the odd occasion. Form-hugging dressescan look smoother with a little compressive suit blurring out the bumps from underneath. But not all shapewear is created equal (far from it) as we found out when we tested over 30 popular styles.

They’re high enough to cover the entire belly, so our middle section remained gently tucked in during the duration of wear. Best of all, they were made of lightweight and breathable materials, so we didn’t feel uncomfortable sweating up a storm in it. Thanks to the anti-slip silicone strip, they never rolled or slid up our bodies. is 57 percent off right now.

Read more:

InStyle »

Walmart Finds: 30 Pieces That Transform Small SpacesWho said a small home can't have a big personality.

30 Things From Wayfair That'll Finally Make Your Bedroom Look More InterestingNo more boring boudoirs.

30 Gorgeous Tops To Throw On With A Pair Of JeansWe're talking crop tops, tanks, sweaters, sweatshirts, and more to pair with your favorite denim staple: jeans (or jeggings).

Crash slows traffic on Route 30 in Lancaster CountyTwo-vehicles involved, according to dispatch

Mets Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Joel DiazThe young right-handed pitcher is still among the Top 30 prospects for the New Yor Mets even though he was unable to pitch this season.

Europe: Plug-In Car Share Surged To 30% In August 2023In August, 270,356 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe, about 68 percent more than a year ago.