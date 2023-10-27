We’re in our Samsung Era with this on-sale, Taylor Swift-inspired TV and soundbar bundle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.or are eagerly awaiting your limited-edition vinyl delivery, we wish you happy listening. And while I'm sure you already know all the lyrics, one of the best ways to take in the album is with an epic sound system.for just, and you probably guessed it, $1,989.

Considering the 85-inch size, this Samsung television will quickly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. It can be wall-mounted, and we’d recommend going the professional install route, given the size, or placed on the included two-piece stand.

The design here is pretty basic, unlike The Frame TV by Samsung, so the focus will be immersion in whatever you’re watching. You’ll find slim black bezels all around and easy access to ports, including 3 HDMI ports, on the rear., this is still a QLED, meaning it has a layer of LEDs—specifically Dual LED backlighting—and a layer of Quantum Dots. The result will be a balanced viewing experience with punchy colors that should make myriad content look great. headtopics.com

You get a proper 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos mix with a soundbar that will place sound out the front, sides, and even the top. It’s paired with a substantial subwoofer and provides a cinematic audio experience. It will calibrate to your specific space for the best sound possible. Considering you can stream most of Taylor Swift’s records in Dolby Atmos, it will deliver a great listening experience for those hits..

