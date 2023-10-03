'We're human': Delta Force veteran reflects on Battle of Mogadishu 30 years later

Fox Digital Originals spoke with Tom Satterly, a retired Command Sgt. Major who served in Delta Force who fought in Somalia, which was portrayed in the movie Black Hawk Down, and his new mission, to combat PTSD.

The mangled Black Hawk arced across the sky, then disappeared from Tom Satterly's sight. A moment later, he heard the far-off crash and realized that what had started as a routine operation was now a rescue mission.

"That feeling of being trapped and you just want to go home," said Satterly, a decorated Delta Force veteran."That's when you realize it's real combat." Tom Satterly served 25 years in the U.S. Army — 20 of those with the elite and secretive Delta Force. His first combat deployment with Delta Force was the infamous 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. headtopics.com

'DOG AND PONY SHOW': VETERANS STRUGGLE TO OBTAIN CANCER BENEFITS ONE YEAR AFTER MASSIVE BURN PIT LEGISLATIONSatterly was among the Rangers and Delta Force soldiers who entered Mogadishu to neutralize a Somali warlord on Oct. 3, 1993. They thought it would be a simple 45-minute raid.

"We're human, and though we go in to do good, horrible things can still happen," Satterly told Fox News of his biggest takeaway from the battle, all these years later.He added that the anniversary is a reminder to"honor, thank and remember those who gave all, that lost all, and they volunteered to do it. headtopics.com

