NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. —"You ready to race your final race on this track? Go out and have fun," said a father to his son right before the final feature race at the small track behind BAPS Motor Speedway.Unfortunately, it rained on their parade and they were only able to get in half of the features, but that didn’t diminish all of the memories and friendships made over the last five years. For one final time, drivers strapped in and raced.
“We started this club with like 30-some kids, and now we have around 60, and I’ve watched a lot of these kids, their first time ever in a car and to get to where they’re now. That’s the most rewarding part," said Josh Henise, President of SQMRA.
“Quarter midgets are definitely a good thing to start racing, if you want to drive a big car. Like I want to do. Quarter midgets is definitely one of the good things to start getting used to racing," said Horan. headtopics.com
“Since the beginning, I love racing here," said Jase Henise, quarter midget driver."It’s a fast track, I like racing with friends, making friends and make memories." For now, if they want to continue racing quarter midgets, teams will have to travel. The closest tracks are in are Hagerstown, Maryland, and Phoenixville, Montgomery County. With one final victory lap and a celebration, hopefully the future is still bright for SQRMA, as they search for a new home track.
