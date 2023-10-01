| We need more women fashion designers

Saturday evening was Burton’s last show.

Burton’s final collection was a combination of aggression and vulnerability, tenderness and moxie. Around the room hung enormous works by Magdalena Abakanowicz, the late Polish artist who made fiber sculptures of forms resembling vulvas nearly a story high; VIP guests in extravagant McQueen looks posed pout-faced in front of them, which made their fleshy but prickly eroticism even more fabulous.In her press notes, Burton said the show was inspired by Abakanowicz, “who refused ever to compromise her vision,” as well as “female anatomy,” red roses and Elizabeth I. Burton dedicated the show to McQueen “whose wish was always to empower women.

The clothes imitated and emphasized breasts, vulvas and spines — a risky mode to honor femininity that can easily become cartoonish but that Burton pulled off by carefully revealing the body. Embroidery skimmed across suits and fell into long strands of fringe, caressing the models’ hands and the air around them as they walked.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Comme des Garçons Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear CollectionComme des Garçons Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Two teens arrested in a shoot-out in Grand Bay that wounded two peopleSurveillance video shows the shoot-out at the stoplight.

Kaiser Gates Signs Two-Year Two-Way Contract With PelicansKaiser Gates Signs Two-Year Two-Way Contract With Pelicans - RealGM Wiretap

Serra football opens Mission League with a win over ChaminadeJimmy Butler threw two touchdown passes, Cincere Rhaney rushed for two and Zacharyus Williams caught two as Serra recorded the first win in league

The top 5 stories from last week in cryptoThis past week: a $200 million hack, two infamous figures arrested, two voices of support for Binance, and two more stories.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gets a two-year contract extensionThe Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension through 2025.

Saturday evening was Burton’s last show. In September, news leaked that Burton, who was hired by Lee McQueen (Alexander was the designer’s middle name) in 1997 and took over after he died in 2010, was departing the brand, with no immediate successor known.

Burton’s final collection was a combination of aggression and vulnerability, tenderness and moxie. Around the room hung enormous works by Magdalena Abakanowicz, the late Polish artist who made fiber sculptures of forms resembling vulvas nearly a story high; VIP guests in extravagant McQueen looks posed pout-faced in front of them, which made their fleshy but prickly eroticism even more fabulous.In her press notes, Burton said the show was inspired by Abakanowicz, “who refused ever to compromise her vision,” as well as “female anatomy,” red roses and Elizabeth I. Burton dedicated the show to McQueen “whose wish was always to empower women.

The clothes imitated and emphasized breasts, vulvas and spines — a risky mode to honor femininity that can easily become cartoonish but that Burton pulled off by carefully revealing the body. Embroidery skimmed across suits and fell into long strands of fringe, caressing the models’ hands and the air around them as they walked. A leather bustier open at the chest — a reveal of skin as well as that most sensitive part of the body, the heart — and a red rose on a loose chiffon gown revealed a model’s pregnant belly. And then a really simple halter-neck dress in a rich and glowing red velvet — I don’t think I saw a single dress all season as pulse-racing as that.

McQueen and Burton’s message has always been that sensuality and even sexual aggression are armor, that it’s empowering to be aware of one’s sexiness. On occasion that message has been lost in pursuit of pure prettiness, but this was the designer’s finest collection in a while, not only on the strength of the clothes but the way Burton paired her clothes with models — the pregnant model, several plus size women, women at the beginning of their careers (Kaia Gerber, a longtime Burton wearer, opened the show) and women who’ve reached unimaginable heights (Naomi Campbell, a close friend of McQueen’s who wiped away tears while closing the show).

The designer Rei Kawakubo, founder of Comme des Garcons, couldn’t have a more different relationship to the human body. Since 2014, Kawakubo has been making what she once called “objects for the body” — masses of fabric wrapped and stacked, which are more like sculpture than clothing. On Saturday, American composer and vocalist Meredith Monk’s disorienting primal operatic screams poured out of the stereo as models waddled out in masses of neons and patent leathers and fur trims, their shoes and gloves covered in childish trinkets and plastic wigs resembling Kawakubo’s own bob snapped onto their heads.

What to make of these heaps of clothes? Her one sentence note to the press was: “To break free of the gloomy present, I hope to present a bright and light future.” That could be ironic; what makes Kawakubo so beloved is the enigma — you can see whatever you like in her clothes, and what she offers holds up to any interpretation you might dream up. Perhaps the ornamental use of clothing’s most utilitarian elements was a hint; a piece at the end looked like a child’s bad drawing of a Chanel jacket — sloppy red blossoms of fur given a rough but recognizable shape with gold passementerie at the front closure, pockets and collar. (From the side, it took on the hilariously heinous proportions of a Louis Seize chair.) In that light, it’s a statement about the sacred wildness of creativity and experimentation — the childlike sincerity combined with total pretense that is unique to fashion.

That may not be what Kawakubo intended at all — but the point is not her intention, but her intellectual generosity. Most fashion designers are maniacal about the public understanding their visions completely, so much so that many require magazines (and celebrities) to photograph their clothing exactly as it was seen on the runway, what’s called a “full look policy.”Kawakubo plays no such games — or rather, she plays a different one. What is important to her is to protect herself, her mind, her ability to invent. Other designers — maybe Miuccia Prada — rarely invite such intellectual play and conspiracy. (No wonder attendee Pharrell Williams, the musician and newish creative director of Louis Vutton’s menswear, bowed down to Kawakubo after the show.)These two shows were, in McQueen’s case, the most beautiful of the season so far, and in Kawakubo’s, the most thought-provoking.

Many designers this season offered neither beauty nor provocation — which is a reason we need more women designing clothes. It isn’t that a man can’t make a good dress, of course; Haider Ackermann, Azzedine Alaia and McQueen all know (or knew) how to make fabric caress rather than control a body.But this season seems to be lacking imagination and play. It seems too many designers are overextended without enough time to create ideas that are considered and contemporary. There is too much of a race to cheaply seduce, to show how familiar you are with the most obvious terms of beauty a consumer might have come across. (Perhaps an exhibition opening in December at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art,, which will highlight the work of women designers, will give everyone a much-needed kick in the tail.)

At LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, only Dior and Pucci have women designers at the helm. (Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo are eponymously run, something to celebrate but also to be wary of.) At Kering, Burton was the only one. Chanel, which is independently owned by the Wertheimer family, has Karl Lagerfeld’s protégée Virginie Viard. Why are women still subjected to the concepts of men designers, especially when so many of them seem to have no special understanding of what women want or need, or how they live? The same question should be asked about non-White designers; there is only Williams, at Vuitton, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Kenzo’s Nigo.Style is where The Washington Post covers happenings on the front lines of culture and what it all means, including the arts, media, social trends, politics and yes, fashion, all told with personality and deep reporting. For more Style stories,The lack of diversity in the industry’s creative leadership may be the most disturbing result of fashion’s recent obsession with constant growth and commerciality. The demands on a fashion designer have become absurd — sometimes ten or more collections a year. Maybe women designers feel they don’t want to communicate so vastly, which also means simplistically. Maybe they just don’t make clothes the way that the people who hold the purse strings feel they should be made — they are risky and nuanced where the executives demand immediacy and pat marketing. And the intellectual and creative conservatism that seems to be defining this season suggests that designers who don’t speak that language don’t have a place in fashion as we know it today.The history of fashion design begins with women. You may hear Charles Frederick Worth’s name cited as the originator of couture as we know it, but Marie Antoinette’s own fashion designer, who created the larger concept of newness and trends in fashion, was Rose Bertin. And many of the couturiers of fashion’s golden age, when fashion was truly modern, were women, like Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, Jeanne Lanvin, Madeleine Vionnet, Madame Grès. As were three of the most significant designers responsible for creating the American language of fashion in the mid-20th century:Meanwhile, if Kering’s replacement for Burton is not a woman, the brands owned by the conglomerate will be designed exclusively by White men. It’s hard not to think the industry is moving backward.