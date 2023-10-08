'We must stand in solidarity'; Local leaders condemn Hamas attack on Israel

The Israeli government officially declared war against Hamas on Sunday, a Palestinian militant group recognized by several countries as a terrorist organization. The organization launched a ‘surprise attack’ in Gaza on Saturday, gunning down and taking hostage hundreds of civilians,U.S.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself and the United States will ensure they have the support to do so. I’m thinking of all those hurt by this horrific violence and will continue to monitor the situation closely.""We must stand in solidarity with Israel in repelling this brutal attack on civilians and their towns.

"For more than 40 years, the U.S. Conference of Mayors has worked with Jewish organizations to send delegations of U.S. mayors to Israel. These meetings began in partnership with Jerusalem’s visionary and legendary Mayor Teddy Kollek, and they have brought U.S. mayors together with their counterparts and top government officials in Israel. The bonds between U.S. headtopics.com

"Just last March, a delegation of U.S. mayors visited several of the kibbutzim and villages that were invaded today. The mayors had the privilege of meeting with Mayor Ofir Liebstein of Sha’ar Hanegev, San Diego’s sister city. We are devastated that he was killed earlier today defending his town against this terrorist attack.

"As we hope for eventual peace, we recognize Israel’s right to defend itself, and we extend our deepest condolences for the lives lost. May their memory be a blessing."As of Sunday afternoon, the death toll has reached 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides, including Americans. President Joe Biden has ordered a U.S. headtopics.com

