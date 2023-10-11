'We know that Egypt had warned the Israelis three days prior,' House Republican says of Hamas attack

That’s U.S. Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul addressing the weekend Hamas attack on Israel and the failure of U.S. and Israeli intelligence to anticipate the attack.
“We know that Egypt had warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul, a Republican from Texas, said. “We know that this has been planned, perhaps as long as a year ago.
“I don’t want to get too much into classified , but a warning was given. I think the question was at what level,” McCaul added. House members attended a closed-door briefing on the situation in Israel with Biden administration officials Wednesday. headtopics.com
The Egyptian government reportedly has not responded to McCaul’s claim, but Egyptian media with ties to the nation’s intelligence dismissed the possibility that such a warning was given to Israel, according to a report by AFP.President Joe Biden has asked Congress to send more aid to Israel and called the attacks by Hamas “sheer evil.
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and then staging an incursion into Israel that led to the murder and abduction of civilians — more than 2,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides. headtopics.com
Israel issued a war declaration on Sunday — a green light for “significant military steps” in retaliation against Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. Read on: Oil prices trade lower for a second day as investors gauge Israel-Gaza war for supply threat
Israelis Revise Call on Gazans to Flee to EgyptThe Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.