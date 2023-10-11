'We know that Egypt had warned the Israelis three days prior,' House Republican says of Hamas attack

That’s U.S. Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul addressing the weekend Hamas attack on Israel and the failure of U.S. and Israeli intelligence to anticipate the attack.

“We know that Egypt had warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen,” McCaul, a Republican from Texas, said. “We know that this has been planned, perhaps as long as a year ago.

“I don’t want to get too much into classified , but a warning was given. I think the question was at what level,” McCaul added. House members attended a closed-door briefing on the situation in Israel with Biden administration officials Wednesday. headtopics.com

The Egyptian government reportedly has not responded to McCaul’s claim, but Egyptian media with ties to the nation’s intelligence dismissed the possibility that such a warning was given to Israel, according to a report by AFP.President Joe Biden has asked Congress to send more aid to Israel and called the attacks by Hamas “sheer evil.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and then staging an incursion into Israel that led to the murder and abduction of civilians — more than 2,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides. headtopics.com

Israel issued a war declaration on Sunday — a green light for “significant military steps” in retaliation against Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. Read on: Oil prices trade lower for a second day as investors gauge Israel-Gaza war for supply threat

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israelis Revise Call on Gazans to Flee to EgyptThe Israeli military revised on Tuesday a recommendation by one of its spokespeople that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the Gaza Strip head to Egypt, saying in a follow-up statement that the main crossing on that border was currently closed.

Trump changes plans, 'unlikely' to hit up House Republican speaker forumFormer President Donald Trump is “unlikely” to go to Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss the election of a new speaker of the House with congressional Republicans — changing his previ…

Tiffany 'New York' Pollard: Why I called Omarosa a 'Republican c—t' on 'House of Villains' Tiffany 'New York' Pollard: Why I called Omarosa a 'Republican c—t' while filming 'House of Villains

Ohio Republican infighting drama continues as lawsuit filed against House speakerReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Column: House Speaker McCarthy’s fall just the latest example of Republican infightingToday’s Democrats and Republicans are separated emotionally and ideologically, which makes leadership even harder.

Republican Steve Scalise on path to US House speaker in turbulent timeRepublicans in the U.S. House of Representatives nominated Steve Scalise to be the chamber's next speaker on Wednesday, a challenging role after hard-right members of his party cut short the tenure of the last three holders of the position.