WE FIND OURSELVES OWN FOLKS AT LAST

I couldn’t help feeling that Dave had the lighter nature, although he had in some ways shown himself so strong, that there might be many a light fancy for him while for Cyrus there would never be any woman but Alice Yorke. I remembered the look in Cyrus’ face that day in the shipyard, when Dave had so coolly monopolized her and I sat stupidly cold and dumb. Octavia, whose short-sightedness was proverbial in the matter of romances, was almost as demonstrative as Estelle.

United States Headlines Read more: HACKERNOON »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: You can be your own Wolf of Wall Street and own his crashed LamborghiniThe car driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular 2013 movie is going to auction.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

BREITBARTNEWS: Hamas Spokesman: We Built Tunnels for Ourselves, not Palestinian CiviliansSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more ⮕

MEDICINENET: Fasting Diets Beat Low-Cal Regimens for Folks With DiabetesTime-restricted dieting may be a better way for people with type 2 diabetes to lose weight than counting calories, a new study suggests.

Source: MedicineNet | Read more ⮕

BUZZFEED: 50 Absolutely Perfect Comebacks By Complete And Total Strangers That Had Me Dying With Laughter Last MonthThese folks have such a way with words.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: New Alabama homeowners find dead 19-year-old man in backyard freezer, teen's parents arrestedToday's Video Headlines: 10/30/23

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

FOODANDWINE: The Fancier the Restaurant, the Harder It Is to Find the BathroomWhen you just need to find the restroom at a restaurant, the bathroom signs can be very confusing. Whether they're trying to be cute about gender or they're just impossible to find, bathroom signs at restaurants have gotten too complicated for their own good.

Source: foodandwine | Read more ⮕