We Finally Know the Truth About Ravonna Renslayer in 'Loki' Season 2

The Big Picture “Ravonna Renslayer, you are quite a marvel, I will be proud to lead with you.” He Who Remains’ (Jonathan Majors) has had us questioning his cryptic words for weeks – until now. Episode 4 of Loki Season 2 entitled, “Heart of the TVA”, is reminiscent of Season 1’s fourth episode: a mid-season cliffhanger that changes everything.

Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Did He Who Remains Create the TVA With Ravonna Renslayer? During the premiere episode of Season 2, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stumbles upon an ominous recording of a conversation between He Who Remains and Ravonna.

Ravonna opens a Time Door and asks if He Who Remains is ready to go back to the TVA. This is a huge revelation in its own right as it confirms that He Who Remains actually frequented the TVA in the past (explaining the statues/busts we see at the TVA) and likely collaborated with the analysts and hunters. He Who Remains tells Ravonna that he’ll catch up with her only to summon Miss Minutes and have her wipe the TVA’s mind, including Ravonna’s. headtopics.com

'Loki' Season 2 Reveals Ravonna Did All the Work for He Who Remains The video leaves Ravonna in shock, but Miss Minutes isn’t finished with the truth bombs yet. She proceeds to tell Ravonna that she is the one who commanded the army in the war against the Kang Variants. It’s thanks to her that He Who Remains, well, remained. After dangling the promise of ruling together, he wiped the entire TVA’s mind to keep the power to himself.

Following the timeline, it’s safe to assume that Ravonna earned the rank of Judge directly after He Who Remains executed Protocol 42, likely as some pity gift leaving her little scraps of power. Now believing they exist to serve the Time Keepers, there would never be any suspicion of He Who Remains resting on the laurels of Ravonna and the TVA’s work until two gods of mischief arrived on the scene. headtopics.com

