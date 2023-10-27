We deserved better says Argentina coach after another England defeat

"I am disappointed with the way the whole game was run. The way the game was refereed and the consistency," Cheika said after Argentina's second defeat of this World Cup against England following their opening loss in the pool phase.

"Our players have worked for two years to try and get something here. I know we are one of the lower nations. We're not England, New Zealand or South Africa or any of those guys but at the end of the day it's hard.It was, however, a defensive blip two minutes after Santiago Carreras's superb try that allowed Theo Dan to put England ahead again and Nicolas Sanchez missed the penalty that could have sent the match into extra time in the 75th minute.

"It was fine margins. Three points. We had a charge down. We hung in there really well, I thought we fought back well," Cheika said. "We didn't get the rub of the green on many things but we still stayed in the game. It's just the way it's meant to be isn't it." headtopics.com

Asked if it was his last game in charge of the Pumas, Cheika said his future would be decided later this year. "I'll go to Argentina later in the year and we'll have a talk about how things went and what the future holds," the Australian said.

"But it's not really what I'm thinking about. I'm totally disappointed for everyone, for our crowd, for our people as I think we deserved to win tonight and for one reason or another we didn't.""We made some mistakes, some things we could not control," he said, after Argentina fell 13-0 behind. headtopics.com

""We need to be better at controlling things. We scored a try but then we conceded points straight after from their kickoff. We fought for every ball so I am proud of the team."South Africa's Springboks play for much more than medals around their necks and will have the hopes and dreams of 62 million compatriots on their shoulders when they take on New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris on Saturday.

Read more:

Reuters »

Scrutiny on Curry overshadows England vs Argentina in Rugby World Cup third-place gameThe Rugby World Cup third-place game is a match no team wants to play no matter what the players or coaches say in public. Yet England's meeting with Argentina on Friday might feel even more insignificant for the English. Read more ⮕

NBA Tournament And 'Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli Borrow From 'Ocean's 11' To Stage A CaperIt’s Michael Imperioli with the steal, as the NBA has enlisted the actor from The Sopranos to hype the league’s first in-season tournament, which begins Nov. 3. The in-season tourn… Read more ⮕

Austin Police Officer Says His Life Was Not Under Threat During Fatal Michael Ramos EncounterAccused Officer Christopher Taylor was beside witness that day Read more ⮕

What Michael Cohen said about his testimony and why it matters in the Trump fraud trialAn apparent backtrack by Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen threw the New York civil fraud trial into more chaos Wednesday afternoon. Read more ⮕

England win toss and choose to bat against Sri LankaEngland captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, as the defending champions made three changes in a bid to arrest a worrying slide. Read more ⮕

Michael Cohen Calls Trump 'Defeated Man' Following Testimony'I saw a defeated man,' Cohen said of the ex-president. 'I saw somebody that knows that it's the end of The Trump Organization.' Read more ⮕