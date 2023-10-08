'We capitalized off those turnovers' - Jared Goff on the Lions dominant 42-24 win vs. the Panthers

'Don't let that guy beat you' - Mark Sanchez on Ja'Marr Chase's incredible performance in the Bengals' win vs. the Cardinals | NFL on FOXJalen Hurts throws for 303 yards with one passing and one rushing TD in Eagles victory vs.

Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson make major impact in Lions’ win over PanthersDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had stellar performances in the team's 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Jared Goff lanza 3 pases de touchdown y anota por tierra en triunfo de los Lions ante Panthers 42-24Jared Goff lanzó tres pases de touchdown en la primera mitad y corrió para anotar en el cuarto período, y los Lions de Detroit vencieron el domingo 42-24 a los Panthers de Carolina.

Jared Goff connects with Sam LaPorta off an end-around flea flicker for a 31-yard TD to extend Detroit's lead vs. CarolinaJared Goff connected with Sam LaPorta off an end-around flea flicker for a 31-yard TD that extended the Detroit Lions' lead vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers’ Chandler Zavala hospitalized after suffering scary neck injury vs LionsCarolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was taken off the field on a backboard and rushed to the hospital with a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against LionsCarolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. Zavala was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart

