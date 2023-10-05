'We are not robots', says Buttler after England's tough loss

The pyrotechnics promised by England's explosive batting line-up did not materialise in the rematch of the 2019 final and their 282-9 was, at best, competitive on a decent track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The bowlers fared little better as New Zealand romped home in 36.2 overs with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra smashing rapid hundreds. Buttler accepted that England had been "completely outplayed" but the disappointment would not blur his perspective going forward in the tournament.

"The first thing that springs to mind is whether you lose by a run or a defeat like that, it is one loss at the start of a very long tournament," the 33-year-old told reporters."It's certainly a tough loss to take...but just as we, had we won the game, don't get too high, we don't get too low when we lose as well. headtopics.com

Joe Root top-scored for England with 77, while Buttler (43) and Jonny Bairstow (33) also made starts. "We were probably looking at a score of 320-330 which would have allowed us to build some kind of pressure," said Buttler.

"But I thought the margin for error was very small on that wicket and two (New Zealand) batters played exceptional innings."

