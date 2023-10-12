Wayne Rooney y Tom Brady apuntan a la Liga Premier con Birmingham

Y Rooney, quien fue presentado por el equipo el jueves, están fascinado por trabajar con Brady, un siete veces campeón del Super Bowl. “Es fenomenal tenerle en el club. Tiene una enorme ambición de llevar lejos a este club”, dijo Rooney. “Se puede notar que está completamente involucrado en el crecimiento del club”.

En Birmingham, tiene la convicción de que podrá hacer realidad su ambición de dirigir a un club de la primera categoría al frente del equipo de los Midlands de vuelta a la Premier por primera vez desde 2011. “Quiero ser exitoso, es evidente que este club quiere ser exitoso, y todos estamos en sintonía”, dijo.

