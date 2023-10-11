Wayne Rooney named manager of Birmingham City, the club part-owned by Tom Brady

Rooney left his position at Major League Soccer (MLS) side D.C. United by mutual consent on Sunday, but has jumped straight back into the managerial hot seat in order to join forces with the NFL great. Earlier this year, Brady joined a partnership to become a minority owner of Birmingham City and was named the chairman of a new advisory board.

“His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.” Birmingham sacked its previous manager John Eustace on Monday, after just 15 months in charge. The team currently sits sixth in the table, just inside the playoff positions. Rooney said he was “absolutely delighted” to be joining the club as he continues to build his managerial career.

Wayne Rooney appointed manager at Tom Brady-owned Birmingham - Wayne Rooney has been announced as manager of Championship side Birmingham City, where NFL legend Tom Brady is a minority owner.

