head coach on Sunday after his side failed to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for a second successive season and joins Birmingham, where NFL legend Tom Brady announced in August he became a minority owner and advisory board chair.

"I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity," RooneyIt's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started.

Rooney replaces John Eustace as manager, whose Birmingham side were sixth in the Championship with five wins from their opening 11 games before his 15-month spell in charge was brought to an end on Monday. headtopics.com

Eustace helped Birmingham avoid relegation last season in trying circumstances caused by two failed takeover bids and the looming threat of a points deduction due to a breach of EFL regulations. "Wayne is a born winner," Birmingham co-owner Tom Wagner said."We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

"Wayne has been preparing for an opportunity like this since he embarked on his coaching education whilst still a player at Manchester United. He and his staff have the full support of the board and everyone at the football club. headtopics.com

Rooney has previously managed in the Championship with his first coaching job coming at Derby County between January 2021 and June 2022. He guided the club from the foot of the Championship to safety months after arriving but failed to repeat the feat in his first full season in charge due to a 21-point deduction. The 55 points Derby won that year would have been enough to secure safety in any other Championship season.

