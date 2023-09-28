Wayne Jonas, M.D., is a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, as well as a retired lieutenant colonel in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army. Living with chronic pain can create anxiety, depression, and overuse problems with medication, alcohol, and other substances. Discover how a mind-body approach can help.

As clinicians, we can empower our patients, inform ourselves, and change to a whole-person approach to cancer.

As clinicians, we can empower our patients, inform ourselves, and change to a whole-person approach to cancer.Integrative therapies are called “integrative” because they allow you to blend mind-body options with conventional medical care and self-care.

Integrative therapies are called “integrative” because they allow you to blend mind-body options with conventional medical care and self-care.When you think about how you’re feeling, physical health may be the first thing that comes to mind. However, your social and emotional well-being matter just as much. headtopics.com

When you think about how you’re feeling, physical health may be the first thing that comes to mind. However, your social and emotional well-being matter just as much.

Family Leave and Other Rights for Workers With Health Needs

Living and working with a chronic or acute condition may require you to tap into additional resources. Find information here about your rights in the workplace.

What do you do if you’re living with a health condition? Here are some tips for employees and a few pointers for employers.