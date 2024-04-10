Waymo Launches Paid Automated Taxi Rides in Los Angeles

Waymo , the Google spinoff, has launched paid automated taxi rides in Los Angeles . The service covers 63 square miles from Santa Monica to downtown L.A. Users can order an autonomous taxi ride via the Waymo app. Waymo had previously provided free promotional rides in Los Angeles and is now expanding its service to the city.

Despite facing criticism and concerns about safety, proponents of self-driving cars believe the technology has a better safety record than human drivers and will make rides cheaper for customers

