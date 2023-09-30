Watkins hat-trick inspires Villa to rampant win over Brighton

A hat-trick from England striker Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa to a sensational 6-1 thrashing of high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Substitute Ansu Fati's first goal since signing on loan from Barcelona early in the second half gave the visitors some hope, but Watkins' third put the game to bed in the 65th minute, and all in front England manager Gareth Southgate.

"It is nice when he (Southgate) is here but I want to perform and score every game," Watkins told TNT Sports. "There have been a few times this season when I have been disappointed and there is always a chance to put it right. I am going to enjoy it.

Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz added to the humiliation with two late goals to crown another fine victory for Villa, who move up to fourth in the Premier League standings on 15 points, level with Brighton in third. headtopics.com

"Collectively, we were second to none," Watkins said. Brighton came into Saturday's early kick off having convincingly got the better of Manchester United in their last Premier League away match, continuing to draw plaudits under coach Roberto de Zerbi.

