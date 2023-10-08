Water to begin flowing again in the Rio Verde Foothills: 'A big day'

The community became a warning sign for desert living as it struggled to find a reliable and affordable water supply for the past year.The start of 2023 brought new concerns for some residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area, as Scottsdale shut off their water supply due to the ongoing drought.

By Oct. 9, water from a new standpipe will finally be flowing. The residents of Rio Verde Foothills will be getting a reliable water source once again.The temporary solution to wash away her water woes is finally here.After a months-long crisis, water will flow in the Rio Verde Foothills community starting on Oct. 9.

"It kept me up nights wondering how I was going to afford this. How am I going to do this? How am I going to do right by them? So, it’s been a stressful time," Carroll said.It sparked a months-long crisis filled with political squabbles, lawsuits and international media attention. headtopics.com

Then, after negotiations, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill this summer, allowing for numerous agreements and measures.will provide the water, the city of Scottsdale will treat it and haulers will deliver it.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on a bill that would create a new standpipe water district in the area and facilitate the water sale from Scottsdale to Rio Verde. But one nonprofit isn't seeing immediate relief. headtopics.com

That’s the short-term solution which expires after a few years. EPCOR is working on creating a long-term solution for the community as its proposal is under review by the Arizona Corporation Commission."We are certainly looking forward to the end of this," she said. "It will be great to take a warm shower. I haven’t done that in a long time.

