Water Supply Lines in Gaza Severely Affected, UN Coordinator Says

U.N. deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational. Thomas White, the Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, described Gaza as a "scene of death and destruction

."is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is "Water, water," the Gaza director for the Thomas White, who said he traveled "the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks," described the place as a "scene of death and destruction." No place is safe now, he said, and people fear for their lives, their future and their ability to feed their families. The Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people, White told diplomats from the U.N.'s 193 member nations in a video briefing from Gaza. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weeklyThe death toll in Gaza has increased past 7,000 as Israel has performed waves of devastating airstrikes in response to a Hamas incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7.U.N

United States Headlines Read more: NBCCHİCAGO »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATİMES: Why Egypt and other Arab countries refuse to accept Palestinian refugees from GazaAs desperate Palestinians in Gaza try to find refuge from Israeli bombardment, many ask why Egypt and other Arab nations refuse to take them in.

Source: latimes | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: On Instagram, Palestinian journalists and digital creators document Gaza strikes see surge in followersJason Abbruzzese is the senior editor for technology, science and climate for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: Dana Elborno: The unending nightmare of being a Palestinian American with family in GazaAs Palestinian Americans, the fear that we could be reading our families’ names next among the dead is an alarm ringing in our ears.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

TRTWORLD: 'Worrying reports' that Israel is sending Palestinian workers back to Gaza: UNMedia images showed groups of workers arriving through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and southern Gaza, which is normally only used for goods.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Blinken urges Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as it fights Hamas in GazaU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza or else there will be “no partners for peace” as he urged Israel to ensure greater humanitarian aid to the besieged territory

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

AP: Trapped in hell: Palestinian civilians try to survive in northern Gaza, focus of Israel's offensiveWeeks after ordering northern Gaza’s 1.1 million inhabitants to evacuate south, the Israeli army is intensifying its bombing of the area that stretches to the wetlands of Wadi Gaza, in the central strip. Israeli soldiers are also battling Hamas militants just north of Gaza City.

Source: AP | Read more »