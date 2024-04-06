Water Restrictions Increased in Multiple Texas Counties

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has increased water restrictions within Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties due to declining water levels in the aquifer. Permit holders with wells that pump more than 3 acre-feet of water per year will face a 35% reduction in their authorized withdrawal amount. This applies to businesses, agricultural users, and municipal water utilities.

Residents and businesses who get water from a public water supplier should follow their specific water use guidelines. The EAA enforces permit holder reductions, not general public water use restrictions. Local municipalities and water suppliers are responsible for setting lawn watering schedules or other limitations

Water Restrictions Edwards Aquifer Authority Declining Water Levels Texas Counties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rescuers are searching for multiple people in the water after Baltimore bridge collapse, report saysCNN) — Rescue crews are searching for at least 7 people in the Patapsco River after multiple vehicles fell into the water when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson told the Associated Press.

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

Water Documenters: Read meeting notes from the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & SandyMeeting notes from the March 25 meeting of the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & Sandy.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

South Jordan combats water scarcity with new recycling water technologyAs the Utah population grows, so does our need for clean water. One city is aiming to be more water-wise.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

World Water Day: Chicago groups lead effort to protect fresh water, Lake MichiganThe national science foundation awarded up to $160 million over 10 years to Chicago's water resource non-profit, Current, and founding Great Lakes ReNEW, a regional collaboration to tackle major environmental issues.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

California's Water Board eyeing new water-saving regulations statewideSome critics of these newly revised rules, which are not as stringent as those proposed last summer, have serious concerns about these 'watered-down' regulations.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »