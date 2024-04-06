Water Restrictions Increased in Multiple Texas Counties

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has increased water restrictions within Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, and Medina counties due to declining water levels in the aquifer. Permit holders with wells that pump more than 3 acre-feet of water per year will face a 35% reduction in their authorized withdrawal amount. This applies to businesses, agricultural users, and municipal water utilities.
Residents and businesses who get water from a public water supplier should follow their specific water use guidelines. The EAA enforces permit holder reductions, not general public water use restrictions. Local municipalities and water suppliers are responsible for setting lawn watering schedules or other limitations
Water Restrictions Edwards Aquifer Authority Declining Water Levels Texas Counties
