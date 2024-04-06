Water Main Break in Randolph, NJ Linked to Friday's Earthquake

Friday's earthquake in Randolph , NJ caused a water main break on Pleasant Hill Road , resulting in water gushing into the street. Residents witnessed water spewing up like a fountain for over an hour, completely soaking nearby houses.

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake is believed to be the cause of the 24-inch main break. The road is now impassible due to the water running down the street.

Earthquake Water Main Break Randolph New Jersey Pleasant Hill Road

