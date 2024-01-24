Water-logged San Diego Begins Clean Up After Record-Breaking Rains

Water-logged San Diego started monstrous clean up efforts Tuesday after record-breaking rains battered homes, choked streets with mud and damaged trolley lines — causing millions in damage and displacing several people. City and county officials assessed the damage as some residents picked through soggy belongings and others demanded answers about how water backed up so quickly.

Monday's powerful storm — far more potent than expected — unleashed sheets of rain on the region, flooding neighborhoods from the South Bay to Oceanside and turning roads into rivers. Hundreds were rescued from flooded streets and swollen rivers across the region. No deaths were reported, but rescue crews saw a man going underwater in Spring Valley and were not able to find him. A day after people scrambled onto rooftops or watched wide-eyed as cars floated down city streets, residents in the San Diego's hardest hit areas, including Mountain View and Southcrest, shoveled mud and hosed down car





