Water Customers Not Charged Late Fees Due to Postal Service Delay

Enterprise water customers who may not have received their water bills before the due date will not be charged late fees due to a postal service delay . Mayor William E. Cooper apologized for the inconvenience and stated that affected customers will not be penalized.

More than 6,500 Cycle 2 water bills were printed and mailed on the 11th of the month, with a due date of the 30th. The water department will waive the late fees for Cycle 2 bills this month only.

