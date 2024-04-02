Water Crisis in Anchorage: Co-opting River for Water and Power Needs

I was surprised that we in Anchorage have our own very significant water crisis. It appears that we have co-opted an entire (Eklutna) river for our water and power needs, in the process decimating salmon runs, as well as harming our neighbors who have lived along this waterway for generations. I strongly support the wisdom of the Assembly in asking for an extension of time in order to attempt to arrive at a positive outcome for all stakeholders.

The historical record of living up to similar promises made to Indigenous people is shameful. I hope we will make every effort to do better.

