Watch the Total Solar Eclipse Live Stream

In less than a week, the Moon will come between us and the Sun, creating a remarkable view of our host star. The total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, with millions of people along the path of totality. But if you happen to not be one of them, or if clouds obscure your view, there are still ways for you to marvel at the temporary darkness covering the Sun’s disc.

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will cross from Mexico into Texas, up to Maine and exit through Canada. If you haven’t made plans to witness the eclipse in person, or can’t be bothered to deal with the crowds that day, you can follow the path of totality through several live streams that will trace the Moon’s shadow over the Sun. NASA will host a live stream of the solar eclipse that begins at 1 p.m. ET on Monda

