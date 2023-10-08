Watch: Teen driver's head-on collision leaves multiple injured in Utah

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said several people were injured in a head-on collision involving a teen driver and another vehicle in Eagle Mountain, Utah. (Credit: Utah County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)A teenaged driver was at fault in causing a head-collision that left several people hurt, Utah authorities said. The incident was caught on a dash camera.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said on October 7, the 17-year-old boy was driving west on SR73 near Mt. Airey Dr. in Eagle Mountain. He drifted over the center median before crashing head-on into an eastbound car, spun around a second car, and then hit a third car that had a dash camera.Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

