Watch: Speaker McCarthy Blames Biden for Imminent Government Shutdown

. All quotes are in local exchange time. Real-time last sale data for U.S. stock quotes reflect trades reported through Nasdaq only. Intraday data delayed at least 15 minutes or per exchange requirements.

. All quotes are in local exchange time. Real-time last sale data for U.S. stock quotes reflect trades reported through Nasdaq only. Intraday data delayed at least 15 minutes or per exchange requirements.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Speaker McCarthy dares House Republicans to vote for a government shutdownHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made border security a central feature of his stopgap funding bill to keep the government open and is daring conservative holdouts to vote against it.

House Speaker McCarthy will introduce short-term spending to keep government openMcCarthy doesn't appear to have the votes meaning millions of Americans will soon feel the impact of a government shutdown. CBS News' Nicole Sganga has more details from Capitol Hill.

House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passesHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now bracing for the possibility of members of his party turning against him because he worked with Democrats to pass a 45-day spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has more details.

Republican House Speaker McCarthy faces ouster threat for avoiding shutdownTop U.S. House Republican Kevin McCarthy could face an untimely end to his role as speaker if party hardliners oust him, for averting a costly government shutdown on Saturday with a stopgap bill that drew more support from Democrats than Republicans.

Matt Gaetz says Democrats will ‘bail out’ House Speaker Kevin McCarthyRep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he thinks that Democrats will “bail out” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy if there is a vote to oust him.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he intends to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ‘this week'Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she would support a motion to remove McCarthy from the speakership.