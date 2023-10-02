Watch: Puka Nacua makes mad dash to locker room to accept game ball after Rams win

Rams receiver Puka Nacua, right, celebrates with teammates after catching a game-winning, 22-yard touchdown Sunday in a 29-23 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.Now, that would have been a rookie mistake.Caught up in on-field postgame interviews, Nacua was the last Ram to return to the locker room. McVay had already begun addressing the team, holding up the game ball and shouting, “Clutch production performance. Making big plays over the middle.

Caught up in on-field postgame interviews, Nacua was the last Ram to return to the locker room. McVay had already begun addressing the team, holding up the game ball and shouting, “Clutch production performance. Making big plays over the middle. Snap in and snap out. Ended up being able to close out the game. Where’s Puka Nacua?”Matthew Stafford leads heroic OT drive after Rams blow 23-point lead to Colts

The Rams led 23-0 in the third quarter before collapsing and going to overtime. Matthew Stafford led a deciding drive in a 29-23 win over the Colts.Well, he was making a mad dash through the tunnel to the locker room, his hair in a man bun, wearing a grin and carrying his shoulder pads and helmet.

The Rams led 23-0 in the third quarter before collapsing and going to overtime. Matthew Stafford led a deciding drive in a 29-23 win over the Colts.Well, he was making a mad dash through the tunnel to the locker room, his hair in a man bun, wearing a grin and carrying his shoulder pads and helmet. Someone yelled, “Take a bus, Puka!”

Again McVay said, “Where’s Puka Nacua at?” Several teammates tilted their heads back, cupped their mouths with their hands and shrieked, “PUUUUUUUKKKKKAAAA!”

Nacua made one last adroit cut to his left, juked past a security guard, joined his teammates and accepted the ball seconds before his absence would have been awkward.with Kupp missing the first four games with a hamstring injury. Nacua had nine catches for 163 yards, and the touchdown was his first in the NFL.Roundtable: Is Rams’ Puka Nacua another Cooper Kupp? Why is Chargers’ D still failing?

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has stepped into the limelight even faster than Cooper Kupp. Meanwhile, the Chargers defense continues to struggle under coach Brandon Staley.A big game, but he had more catches in each of his first two games. Nacua had 10 receptions for 119 yards, becoming the first NFL player to have 10 or more catches in each of his first two games. He was held to five catches for 72 yards in the, but has 39 catches in 52 targets for 501 yards in four games, NFL records for a rookie after four games., giving Stafford back his favorite receiver for the first time since Game 9 of last season. Kupp has missed the last 12 games with injuries.’ gleeful reaction to Nacua’s postgame episode Sunday, the rookie is clearly a favorite in the locker room. And he’ll continue to give Stafford another potent option even with Kupp in the lineup.

Matthew Stafford did not leave the Rams' game against the Colts because of a hip injury, but there is concern the injury could flare up before their next game against Eagles.