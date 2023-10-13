WATCH: Phillies celebrate after eliminating Braves in NLDS (PHOTOS, VIDEO), Diamondbacks next in NLCS

The Phillies take down the Braves to reach the NLCS!Castellanos, who had a pair of homers in Game 3, became the first in major league history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back postseason games.The Phillies, who hit 11 homers in the NLDS, advance to the NL Championship Series to face the Arizona Diamondbacks, with a berth in the World Series on the line in the best-of-seven series.

The Phillies, trying to return to the World Series, lost in six games to the Houston Astros last year. The Phillies finished 14 games behind the first-place Braves, who won 104 games, in the NL East during the regular season, but ousted them easily.

Matt Strahm struck out pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom with runners at the corners to clinch the series and send the Phillies rushing the field in wild celebration. The Phillies set off fireworks, the Liberty Bell rang and the reigning National League champions were ready to pop bubbly again. headtopics.com

Bryce Harper gave the Phillies a scare when he clutched his surgically repaired right elbow after a collision in the eighth inning. Matt Olson’s left knee clipped Harper’s elbow on a play at first base that ended the inning. Harper, the two-time NL MVP, flexed his elbow after a quick examination from the medical staff. He stayed in the game in the ninth.

for the first time since 2007. Arizona — the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record — has won all five of its games during the postseason. headtopics.com

