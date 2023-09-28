WATCH: Phillies’ Bryce Harper goes beserk after check-swing third-strike call from MLB’s worst umpire

He's at it again. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger.

Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hernández’s face and had to separated by manager Rob Thomson.

Harper tossed his helmet into the stands before he went into the dugout. One child got a lucky souvenir and wore the helmet the next inning. Hernandez sued MLB in 2017, but had his complaint thrown out of court. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.

Hernandez had three calls at first base overturned in video reviews during Game 3 of the 2018 AL Division Series between the Yankees and Red Sox. Harper signed the helmet for a New Jersey boy who caught it. headtopics.com

Hayden Dorfman, 10, of Voorhees, N.J., wears Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper’s autographed helmet during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. Harper tossed his helmet into the stands after he was ejected and it was retrieved by Dorfman. (AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)