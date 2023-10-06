Watch: Martin Scorsese Tries to Guess Modern Slang Terms With Daughter on TikTok

Martin Scorsese is the Oscar-winning director known for an array of films including Goodfellas, Casino, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and much more. This month, the director's latest project is heading to theaters. Killers of the Flower Moon stars frequent Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in addition to Lily Gladstone.

"He lowkey slayed," Scorsese captioned the post. The video shows Martin Scorsese guessing the meaning behind"slept on,""ick,""hits different," and more popular terms.

"The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. headtopics.com

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. Killers of the Flower Moon currently has a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at the Cannes Film Festival. Early reactions have praised Scorsese's"masterpiece" (Rolling Stone) as the filmmaker's"most innovative and best movie in decades" (GQ), with DiCaprio delivering"the best performance of his entire career" (IndieWire).

David Grann Talks Martin Scorsese:"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history," author David Grann told Vanity Fair. headtopics.com

"The film had Osage-language experts working with the actors to make sure they were able to teach them the language and that they got the language right, technically," the author added."I saw a scene where many of the tribal council members of the Osage Nation were speaking, and I think they contributed to a lot of that dialogue themselves.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Francesca Scorsese Teaching Martin Scorsese Gen Z Slang Is the Best Thing You’ll Watch TodayYou have to see director Martin Scorsese get quizzed on Gen Z slang terms by his 23-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese on TikTok.

Francesca Scorsese Quizzing Dad Martin Scorsese on Modern Slang Is TikTok MagicMartin Scorsese showed off his Gen Z vocabulary after his daughter Francesca Scorsese asked him to guess the meaning of popular terminology.

Miss Manners: Is it bad manners to swear in the ER if the patient is unconscious?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

Miss Manners: Why is it so hard to get people to respond to a dinner invitation?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Behind the Scenes of Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese's New CollabMartin Scorsese chats with ET about his new film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ hits theaters and Apple TV+ on Oct. 20.\r



Martin Scorsese Guessing TikTok Slang Is the Best Thing You'll See TodayFilm director and producer Martin Scorsese has be captured in a hilarious video with his daughter as she tests him on popular slang words and what they mean.